With new funding, youth violence prevention leaders focus in on efforts

Just hours after more than $20 million was announced by the city to support youth violence prevention programs, a shooting broke out outside of an elementary school.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Behind the Hilltop YMCA there's a garden growing everything from flowers to vegetables to fruit. Children and teens care are tending to the garden as part of a community program.



Latoya Mosley, youth experience director at Hilltop YMCA, has been working one-on-one with teens for the last 15 years.

"I want our children to be safe, ultimately. And the best way I feel as a member of the Y that I can do and a youth experience director is to keep them engaged,” Mosley said.



The Hilltop YMCA is one of the many organizations that will be benefiting from more than $20 million announced by Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther on Tuesday.

The city funding is directed toward summer programming for children and teenagers. The programming will focus on violence prevention, training and employment opportunities and academic enrichment.

"This funding will be an enormous relief financially,” she said.

Curbing violence among children and teens is the aim of these programs.

Just hours after that announcement, shots were fired several miles away outside Eakin Elementary School.

Police say it happened after a large fight.

A 12-year-old boy was shot and sent to the hospital.

"No 12-year-old should have to be exposed to gun violence,” said Carla Williams-Scott, director of the Department of Neighborhoods for the city of Columbus.

The contrast between the two headlines showing while there are efforts underway — it's still happening — and some leaders say programming isn't the only solution.



“We’re going to continue to do everything we can to keep guns out of the hands of our young people but until that's addressed on a wider level, we'll continue to see some of the challenges we're seeing because it's the access to guns,” Williams-Scott said.