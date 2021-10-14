Young girl, aged 3 or 4, found wandering alone in Grove City area

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Franklin County Children Services is asking for the public's help in finding the parents and identifying a young girl found alone.
FCCS said the girl, approximately 3 or 4 years old was found wandering in the Rock Creek area of Grove City around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The girl is safe but FCCS does not know her name or address.
She was found wearing a blue and gray tank top with a red and black plaid patterned fleece sweater.
She also had a multi-colored skirt on along with slip-on leopard print sneakers.
Anyone with information on who the girl is or her parents is asked to call the FCCS hotline at 614-229-7000.