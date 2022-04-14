4-year-old on tricycle fatally struck by vehicle in northwest Columbus; driver charged

The crash happened around 12:08 p.m. in the 2800 block of Donnylane Boulevard just west of Hayden Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 4-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on the city’s northwest side Thursday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police on the scene told 10TV that the boy was on a tricycle when the car came up the driveway going fast.

Police said the 4-year-old was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and was pronounced dead at 12:53 p.m.

Police added the driver has been charged but did not provide further details.