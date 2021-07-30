Yost's Drug Dropoff Day collects 446 pounds of unused, expired medications

The event was held on Saturday in Franklin, Scioto and Fayette Counties at several Kroger locations.

More than 440 pounds of unused and expired medications were collected across three central Ohio counties during Drug Dropoff Day hosted by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, according to a release.

Between the locations, the event collected 446 pounds of medication.

Yost called the event a huge success.

“Ohio has been overwhelmed by the opioid epidemic, and there are many reasons for that. Cleaning out your medicine cabinet regularly can prevent family members from misusing prescription drugs or giving them to others," Yost said in a release.

The three counties chosen for the event suffered the most opioid-overdose deaths in the second quarter of April 2020, according to an analysis by Yost's Scientific Committee on Opioid Prevention and Education.

During that time period, the analysis showed, Scioto County had about 35 opioid overdose deaths per 100,000 residents. Fayette County had about 21 per 100,000 residents and Franklin County had about 19 per 100,000 residents.

“Keeping unused or expired medications around the house is risky, especially considering that 10 million Americans misused prescription drugs in 2019, with most having obtained them from family, friends and even their own medicine cabinets," Yost said.

Below is a breakdown of the drugs collected:

Franklin County:

Kroger, 4656 Cemetery Rd., Hilliard: 134 pounds

Kroger, 55 W. Schrock Rd., Westerville: 134 pounds

Scioto County:

Kroger, 811 Gay St., Portsmouth: 72 pounds

Kroger, 9101 Ohio River Rd., Wheelersburg: 59 pounds

Fayette County:

Fayette County Jail, 1500 Robinson Rd. SE, Washington Court House: 25 pounds

Kroger, 548 Clinton Ave., Washington Court House: 22 pounds