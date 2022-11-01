Yost sues Dollar General over deceitful pricing, lawsuit says

Yost said his office has received a dozen complaints detailing unfair and deceptive prices by Dollar General stores in several counties.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing Dollar General over what he says is deceptive pricing by the retail giant.

Yost said his office has received a dozen complaints from March 2021 to August 2022 detailing unfair and deceptive prices by Dollar General stores in several counties, including Franklin and Madison.

One consumer reported that a Franklin County store listed shampoo at $1 on the shelves, but the price doubled to $2 at the register.

In certain instances, consumers say that even after pointing out the price discrepancies, the stores would not change the price.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture allows stores to have up to a 2% error on overcharges. Yost said testing done in Butler County found error rates ranging from 16.7% to 88.2% for 20 Dollar General stores.

“Everything we buy these days costs more – Ohioans can ill-afford businesses that draw people in with the promise of low prices only to deceive them at the checkout counter,” Yost said. “This seems like a company trying to make an extra buck and hoping no one will notice. We’ve not only noticed but are taking action to stop it.”

The lawsuit accuses the retail business of listing false prices on items and engaging in bait advertising.

“This is appalling behavior and should be answered for in a court of law,” Yost said. “If you see this happening in a store near you, let my office know."

The state is seeking $25,000 for each violation in the lawsuit and court intervention to bring Dollar General into compliance with Ohio law.