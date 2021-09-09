Yost among AGs threatening lawsuits over Biden's vaccine requirement

It’s a plan Yost and other attorneys general are calling “disastrous and counterproductive.”

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has joined 23 other attorneys general nationwide in demanding President Joe Biden drop a recently announced vaccine mandate aimed at employers or face legal action.

In a letter sent to Biden on Thursday, Yost and other attorneys general questioned the order’s constitutionality, saying it has the potential to drive employees out of the workforce at a time when they are needed most.

Under the mandate, announced by Biden last Thursday, federal workers will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to employers with more than 100 workers or face mandatory masking, weekly testing, distancing and more safety protocols.

The Safer Federal Workforce, which was established when Biden took office, posted on its website that federal workers must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22. That means they would need to get their final dose no later than Nov. 8.

It’s a plan Yost and other attorneys general are calling “disastrous and counterproductive.”

“As proposed, the federal vaccine mandate is not only unlawful, its guise as a workplace safety measure further divides those still considering the vaccine,” Yost said. “I am vaccinated, but the President didn’t force me to – nor should anyone else be required by federal executive edict.”

According to the letter, the mandate’s “one-size-fits-almost-all” approach does not take into consideration how the virus is spread, or the many Americans currently working from home.

Attorneys general of West Virginia, Texas, Montana, Florida and Georgia are just some of the others to sign the letter.