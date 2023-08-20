Ohio State WR Xavier Johnson named recipient of Block O jersey

Ohio State awards the jersey to a player each year who demonstrates toughness, accountability and the highest of character.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In his fifth year with the program, Ohio State has awarded wide receiver Xavier Johnson the Block O jersey. He is now the fourth Buckeye in the football program’s history to have ever received it.

The tradition started in 2019 in honor of the late Buckeye defensive end Bill Willis. Defensive end Jonathon Cooper, a Gahanna native, was the first Ohio State player to be honored with the jersey in 2020. Offensive lineman Thayer Munford received it two years ago and most recently, wide receiver Kamryn Babb got the jersey after he persevered through many injuries during his time at Ohio State.

Head coach Ryan Day made the announcement after the team’s 14th day of fall camp. He also announced the three captains for the 2023 football season, one being Johnson.

Johnson joined the program in 2018 as a preferred walk-on. He has contributed on offense, defense and special teams.

According to the team, he has been a good teammate and example to other players as he is always willing to contribute in whatever way is needed – this led to him being picked as the recipient of the Block O jersey.

“My goal is to continue to inspire hope in this team,” said Johnson. “I’ll lead, inspire and help us reach the highest of heights.”

He is entering the 2023 season as a veteran of 44 career games played. During last year’s season opener against Notre Dame, Johnson caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud late in the third quarter to put the Buckeyes ahead. In that same game, he made a tackle inside of the 15-yard line that ultimately helped limit the Irish to a long field. Ohio State ended up winning 21-10.