COLUMBUS, Ohio — WWE Monday Night Raw is returning to Columbus this coming February.

WWE champions will face off at Nationwide Arena on Feb. 28, 2022.

Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley are just some of the wrestling superstars expected to make an appearance, though event organizers say that lineup is subject to change.