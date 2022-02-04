Family files wrongful death lawsuit over man's death at Pickaway Correctional Institution

Michael McDaniel, 55, died at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient during an incident there on Feb. 6, 2021.

ORIENT, Ohio — The family of a man who died in custody at the Pickaway Correctional Institution has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the Ohio Court of Claims, according to the family attorney.

Michael McDaniel, 55, died at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient during an incident there on Feb. 6, 2021.

"Those responsible for Michael's death should be made to answer for their acts and/or omissions in a civil court of law," McDaniel's sister Jada said in a written statement provided by her attorney.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction terminated seven employees in August after investigators determined prison guards at the Correctional Reception Center used excessive and unjustified force against McDaniel leading up to his death.

McDaniel's sister said those responsible "should be held criminally liable as well."

Pickaway County Prosecutor Judy Wilford told 10TV in August that she declined the case based on her inability to prove intent from the corrections officers involved.

"Not only do I believe that Michael was a victim of a crime, I further believe that his federal civil rights were violated," Jada McDaniel said.

McDaniel said she asked her attorney to request the U.S. Attorney's Office to thoroughly investigate her brother's death.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office declared McDaniel’s death a homicide and ruled the cause as being “stress-induced sudden cardiac death.”

Video released by the ODRC shows 16 instances where McDaniel ended up on the ground during the incident before being taken out of his cell and into the medical unit.

Records obtained show the guards involved in McDaniel’s death had been previously disciplined for excessive force or not intervening when inmates were in danger.