1 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way crash on I-70 east at I-670 in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is injured after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 at Interstate 670 in west Columbus Wednesday morning.

According to Columbus police, the person who was injured is stable. 

I-70 east at I-670 is currently closed while crews respond to the crash. 

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the closure is expected to last through the morning commute.

Drivers can use I-670 or Broad Street to avoid the area. 

No other information was immediately available.

