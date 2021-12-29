1 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way crash on I-70 east at I-670 in west Columbus

According to Columbus police, the person who was injured is stable.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is injured after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 at Interstate 670 in west Columbus Wednesday morning.

I-70 east at I-670 is currently closed while crews respond to the crash.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the closure is expected to last through the morning commute.

Drivers can use I-670 or Broad Street to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.