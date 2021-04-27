Police: Wrong-way, drunk driver hits off-duty Columbus police officer

The off-duty officer and the wrong-way driver are expected to be OK.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An off-duty Columbus police officer and a drunk driver were injured following a wrong-way crash Monday night in south Columbus, according to police.

Authorities told 10TV around 11:10 p.m. an intoxicated driver was going the wrong way in the area of U.S. 33 and South Hamilton Road.

Police said the off-duty officer and the other driver were taken to local hospitals with unknown injuries. They are both expected to be OK.