Police: Wrong-way, drunk driver hits off-duty Columbus police officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An off-duty Columbus police officer and a drunk driver were injured following a wrong-way crash Monday night in south Columbus, according to police.
Authorities told 10TV around 11:10 p.m. an intoxicated driver was going the wrong way in the area of U.S. 33 and South Hamilton Road.
Police said the off-duty officer and the other driver were taken to local hospitals with unknown injuries. They are both expected to be OK.
Officers said the wrong-way driver is being charged with OVI.