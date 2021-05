Would you eat a cicada? What if it were covered in chocolate?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — While many aren't fans of cicadas, others love them... some even enough to eat them, if the right ingredients are added.

Doppler 10 meteorologist Mackenzie Bart did just that this week, but they weren't just any cicadas; these ones were covered in chocolate.

Cheers! I harvested and tried this 17 year treat (if you can call it that LOL). Watch my reaction coming up on @10TV . @chococafe pic.twitter.com/r4z4R2UmOO — Mackenzie Bart (@mbartwx) May 28, 2021

Her advice? Just keep chewing.