Worthington woman drowns during rafting accident in Pennsylvania river

Authorities said Julie Moore flipped out of her raft when it overturned in the rapids in the Lower Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park.

OHIOPYLE, Pa. — A Worthington woman drowned while rafting in a southwestern Pennsylvania river over the weekend.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office in Pennsylvania said 50-year-old Julie Moore was rafting in the Lower Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park on Aug. 13, which is about 70 miles south of Pittsburgh.

Authorities said Moore flipped out of her raft when it overturned in the rapids, according to the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The coroner's office said Moore was with her two daughters and a friend prior to the drowning.

An investigation is ongoing.