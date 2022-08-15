x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Worthington woman drowns during rafting accident in Pennsylvania river

Authorities said Julie Moore flipped out of her raft when it overturned in the rapids in the Lower Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park.
Credit: Molnar Funeral Homes

OHIOPYLE, Pa. — A Worthington woman drowned while rafting in a southwestern Pennsylvania river over the weekend.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office in Pennsylvania said 50-year-old Julie Moore was rafting in the Lower Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park on Aug. 13, which is about 70 miles south of Pittsburgh.

Authorities said Moore flipped out of her raft when it overturned in the rapids, according to the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The coroner's office said Moore was with her two daughters and a friend prior to the drowning.

An investigation is ongoing.

Moore's funeral will be held in Michigan on Saturday.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Hilliard alum becomes teacher at preschool where she was a student

Before You Leave, Check This Out