Worthington Schools requiring K-8 students, unvaccinated staff to wear masks

Preschool and high school students, as well as vaccinated staff members, are “strongly recommended” to wear masks inside school buildings.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — Worthington Schools announced Thursday masks will be required indoors for students in kindergarten through eighth grade and unvaccinated staff members.

Preschool and high school students, as well as vaccinated staff members, are “strongly recommended” to wear masks inside school buildings.

School officials said social distancing will be implemented when possible.

The district’s announcement Thursday comes as Ohio’s top health agency and local health departments recommend students wear masks in classrooms.

Students are required to wear masks on public transportation as part of a federal order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Worthington Schools plans to host vaccination clinics for students 12 and older at the middle and high schools