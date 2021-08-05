Worthington Schools requiring all students, staff to wear masks

The mandate, which goes into effect on Wednesday, comes four days after Worthington schools started the new school year.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — The board of education for Worthington Schools passed a mandate Monday night requiring all kindergarten through 12th-grade students, staff and visitors to wear masks indoors.

The mandate is a change from what the school district announced about three weeks ago, when kindergarten through eighth-grade students and unvaccinated staff members were the only ones required to wear masks indoors.

Previously, preschool and high school students, as well as vaccinated staff members, were “strongly recommended” to wear masks inside school buildings.

The change comes four days after the district started the new school year.