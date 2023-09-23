Worthington Kilbourne High School leaders address threats that closed school 2 days in a row

The latest threat happened Friday that specifically targeted the Black students at the school.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Worthington school leaders said the hope is to have students at Worthington Kilbourne High School back in school Monday after they closed the school two days in a row following threats.

A letter was sent to families Friday morning, reading that the high school received an email that threatened to shoot Black students.

For Ebony Weinert, the only question she has is why.

“I’m just sad by the situation because I hate that there's so much hate in the world,” she said. “My child is an African American senior, which is a little worrisome, that scares me I've been anxious all day."

On Thursday, the high school was shut down after threats to bomb and shoot up the school.

On Friday, the Board of Education held a special executive meeting following the threats. Superintendent of Worthington Schools Dr. Trent Bowers said following the meeting, the threats that happened on Thursday and Friday both came from the same source routed through Germany.

"The threats that we saw, especially the threats that targeted our black community are disgusting, they're something that no human should ever tolerate and it's shocking that somebody can even think the way that people think,” said Dr. Bowers.