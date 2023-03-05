Worthington school community grieving the loss of student, bus driver

"It was just a really difficult day in Worthington schools,” Trent Bowers, Worthington schools superintendent, said.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — The Worthington school community is mourning the loss of two of its members this week.

An 11-year-old Perry Middle School student died when a semi-truck collided with a vehicle Tuesday morning. The 11-year-old was in the passenger seat.

Later Tuesday evening, one of the Worthington bus drivers, Harry “Pete” Watkins, suffered a medical emergency. Watkins was found unconscious outside his vehicle after transporting the Thomas Worthington Track Team.

Several parents and an athletic trainer worked to provide CPR until he was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital, but he did not survive.

Bowers said he contemplated canceling school on Wednesday, but decided the community needed to be together.

“Everybody grieves in a different way, but we know that our students need to be with trusted adults, and they need to be with one another,” Bowers said.

The schools counseling and mental health teams have been made available to support Perry Middle School students and staff for the rest of this week, as well as for the Worthington bus drivers.

Bowers said he spent Wednesday morning with the drivers as they shared what they loved most about Watkins, who was a postal service worker for 39 years before becoming a bus driver for Worthington in 2019.

"He was always positive and someone that they have grown real fond of in his four years of working with Worthington schools,” Bowers said.

Despite this loss, Bowers said the bus drivers put their own grief aside to be there for the students Wednesday.