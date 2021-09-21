‘Disturbing’: Worthington school board member receives threats for masks in schools

One threatening letter sent to the board of education is under investigation.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — Threatening letters are being sent to several school board members in central Ohio after those districts initiated new COVID safety guidelines in classrooms. Some districts have also had to step up security at school board meetings.

One letter sent to the Worthington Board of Education was addressed to board member Nikki Hudson specifically.

The letter, that Hudson herself shared on Facebook, started with “we are coming after you.” It went on to claim "pain and suffering" has been inflicted on children regarding the subject of critical race theory and wearing masks in schools for "no reason in this world other than control."

Posted by Nikki Hudson - Worthington School Board Member on Friday, September 17, 2021

This letter is now under investigation by police.

In sharing the letter on Facebook Hudson wrote in a recent post, “I am on the receiving end of threats and intimidation like this because I follow science-based guidance from public health experts."

"There is no place for bullying, intimidation, intentional misinformation, or hate in our community,” said Hudson in a phone interview with 10TV. "I've never seen anything like this."

Hudson said that letter is one example of how things have intensified. And she said it's not only happening in Worthington.

Chris Valentine, the board of education president for Dublin City Schools said the board has also received similar threats and has experienced intense school board meetings.

"It's unfortunate, it puts families in a difficult spot to navigate this. I have a wife, I have a family. I know others do who are in similar positions. There was never a time I thought I'd have to worry about the little things going out in public or walking down the street,” he said.

Security detail has been used in recent weeks at school board meetings in Worthington and Dublin.

According to the Hilliard City School District, a school resource officer did attend one recent meeting but things have calmed down there since.

As for Hudson, she said what she has experienced has been disturbing.