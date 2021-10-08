Worthington school board member apologizes after controversial post

Some want Sam Shim to resign after he made the post. Shim admits he should have worded things better.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — A Worthington school board member made a controversial Facebook post during Monday night's school board meeting.

Angry parents want that board member, Sam Shim, to resign.

The now-deleted text that Shim posted read, "White supremacists in the room... Ugh."

“Whether he was talking about our children or anyone else in the room, this is not OK,” said Kristy, a parent.

Kristy and her 17-year-old daughter Brynlee were at the meeting. Brynlee was speaking in support of bringing back school resource officers after the board voted to get rid of them last year.

Brynlee says she received texts and screenshots as she returned to her seat after speaking

Shim says his post wasn’t about the students. He says he was talking about a few people who were against the vaccine and agasint masks in the meeting he called "disruptive."

Shim admits he should have worded things better.

“I got to the point where I was annoyed, you know, because I'm trying to protect the students. You know we have these vaccination clinics and we have these mask mandates to protect students. We have these people who come in and basically, they don't care about student safety at all,” Shim said.

When asked if being an anti-vaxer or anti-masker is synonymous with being a white supremacist, Shim said “no, no they’re not.”

Worthington Superintendent Trent Bowers sent 10TV a statement about the post. He wrote, “I can't speak to the intent behind the post or the context of the post. But, regardless of either, the post made during the meeting on a social media site is disappointing.”

Shim says he "isn't perfect" and made a mistake. He says he deleted the post shortly after it was made.

“I'm deeply sorry for what I said; I didn't realize how it could be misinterpreted and that you know I take responsibility for,” he said.

The school board president called the post "inappropriate and concerning." She says because you need to be elected to the board, board members do not have the authority to remove, punish or force out another member.

An online petition for Shim's resignation has close to 300 signatures.