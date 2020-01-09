Worthington school board plans to vote on hybrid learning plan Tuesday

About 50 parents rallied on Monday to push the board to vote in favor of getting kids back into the classroom.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — The Worthington Board of Education is expected to vote on a hybrid learning plan at its meeting Tuesday night.

Students started with a remote-learning plan on Monday.

“We are frustrated. The school district said back in July that they were prepared to do remote, hybrid and classroom, and here it is September and they are looking to vote on a hybrid system for Mid-September. Our superintendent said he was ready and we believe him. If they are ready they should open now," said parent Pamela Fair.

On the board's agenda Tuesday is a recommended motion "to approve a transition from the remote learning model to the hybrid learning model on September 14, 2020 and going forward to provide at least two weeks advance notice to families when transitioning from a remote learning model to a hybrid model.” The restart plan previously approved by the school board stated that students would learn remotely through the end of October.

The teachers' union has never taken a position on remote or hybrid learning but its members are raising questions about the schools' preparedness should students and staff return to class.

“Going back to a hybrid model comes with some level of risk no matter what you do,” said Brian Morgan, the President of the Worthington Teachers Association.

Among the risks, teachers say, is how to keep students and staff six feet apart in a classroom.

“We have classrooms with 20 (students) assigned. If we have six feet of distance, there's simply no way to put 20 kids in a typical classroom,” Morgan said.

“Where are we with masks? Are we wearing all of the time? You wear one - do you have to keep six feet of distance?” asked Morgan.