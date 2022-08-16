Worthington ranked as one of nation's hottest housing markets

The average Worthington listing was on the market for just seven days, with an average listing price of about $467,000.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — The City of Worthington was ranked as the third-hottest housing market in the country, according to a list by Realtor.com.

More than 29,000 ZIP codes were analyzed for the organization's eighth annual ranking of areas with the fastest selling homes and high buyer demand.

In the top 10 ZIP codes, homes sold in about eight days and received nearly four times more buyer views than a typical listing in the United States.

“Worthington is a lovely community in which to live, work and play. It has over 200 acres of parks, a community center and farmer's market. Consistently the schools are rated as some of the best in the state. There is something for everyone in Worthington; from the arts, to a sports league, to healthcare," said Sue Van Woerkom, the president of Columbus Realtors.

Several other Ohio cities cracked the top 50: Dayton, Waynesville, Wadsworth and Mount Vernon

Worthington was also ranked seventh on Realtor's list in 2018.