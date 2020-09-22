Worthington mourns loss of firefighter who died from occupational cancer

David Mierzejewski served the city for 25 years as a firefighter and paramedic.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — The Worthington community is mourning the loss of one of the city's longtime firefighters.

David Mierzejewski, 50, died on September 15 from occupational cancer, the city said in a statement.

Mierzejewski served the city of Worthington for 25 years as a firefighter and paramedic.

Multiple fire departments will join Worthington on Tuesday to recognize Mierzejewski with full fire department honors.

There will be a procession from Worthington Christian Church to Walnut Grove Cemetery Tuesday morning starting around 10:30 following the funeral service.