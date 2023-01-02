Police: Suspects injured in crash after reported robbery at Kroger in Worthington

Police also learned that the vehicle involved in the crash was stolen.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — Three suspects were injured in a crash involving a vehicle being pursued out of a reported robbery at a grocery store in Worthington Monday morning, police said.

The Worthington Police Department received a call about the robbery at Kroger located at 1425 Worthington Centre Drive just after 8:35 a.m. Police said the suspects stole from the store but did not say what items were taken.

The pursuit ended in a crash at the intersection of Linworth Road and Woodman Drive. Police told 10TV that the black sedan went off the road and into a tree.

The suspects were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police also learned that the vehicle involved in the crash was stolen.