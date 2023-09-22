Worthington Kilbourne HS closed again Friday due to threat

The high school was set to reopen on Friday with police presence on campus after it was closed on Thursday because of threats.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — Worthington Kilbourne High School is once again closed for the day because of a threat specifically targeting the school, district leaders said on Friday.

The high school was set to reopen on Friday with police presence on campus after it was closed on Thursday because of threats to bomb and shoot up the school.

The district did not provide specifics on the threat made toward the high school on Friday. Leaders said more information would be released later in the day.