'It was a bang': Worthington homeowner suspects lighting hit home, started fire

The suspected lighting struck just inches from the bedroom where his grandchild was sleeping.

Example video title will go here for this video

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — Just after midnight, Greg Dunn said he awoke to a loud bang on Wednesday. When he looked outside, a portion of his Worthington home was on fire.

"Got the garden house out, fought the fire myself for a while until the fire department came," he said.

His daughter, who is staying with him at the time, called 911.

The suspected lighting struck just inches from the bedroom where his grandchild was sleeping.

Dunn said when he walked inside the home, he could smell smoke. It turned out, that the fire spread into the ceiling of the kitchen which is now covered in soot, and wet drywall.

Dunn said he's confident it was a lightning strike that hit his home.

"It was a bang and then a fuzzy buzzing sound which makes me feel it hit something electrical," he said.

Dunn showed 10TV what's left the metal vent where he suspects the lightning bolt struck. It's now just shredded metal.

What's ironic is that the suspected lightning strike missed the oak tree that stands next to the home just a few feet from the roof line.

Dunn said he feels lucky he was home at the time or the fire could have swept through the entire house.