World War II veteran joins others on Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

Thursday marks the 120th mission of sending veterans from Ohio to view the monuments built in their honor.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 80 veterans from all branches of the military gathered at John Glenn Columbus International Airport Thursday for a trip of a lifetime.

Thanks to donations from the community, all of them flew free of charge to Washington, D.C. as part of Honor Flight, which flies veterans from Ohio to see the war memorials built in their honor.

Among those who made the trip is 98-year-old Harold Eppley, one of the few remaining World War II veterans.

“I remember getting into the Philippines a lot of firing going on up in the hills,” he said.

As of September 2022, there are approximately 167,000 living veterans of World War II in the U.S. About 180 World War II veterans die every day, according to The National WWII Museum in New Orleans.

By 2034, there will be about a thousand left, which is why flights like this are so important.

“I really don’t know what to expect,” said Eppley.

Those who made the flights were nominated by friends and family. The only qualifications are that they live in Ohio, served in the military and are 65 years or older.

“I volunteered to be drafted right out of high school. I was 17 years old when I left Athens, Ohio,” said Army Veteran Thomas Main.

He said he was most interested in visiting the Vietnam Memorial because it was designed by Athens County native Maya Ying Lin.

Many of the veterans who are on the flight said they wanted to do this now while their bodies allow it.

“That's a major portion of it. I mean, we are all getting old,” Air Force veteran Don Staar.

Organizers say what makes these fights so important is that for some, this is the only hero's welcome they've received.

“Some of our Vietnam veterans did not get welcomed home at all; they were treated horribly while coming back. This is our way to right the wrongs of many years ago,” says Beth Johnson of Honor Flight Columbus.