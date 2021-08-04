World Trade Center exhibit stops in Columbus ahead of 9/11 anniversary

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A World Trade Center exhibit is making a stop in Columbus as it travels across the country ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
The exhibit, titled ‘20 Years: Remembering the One. Remembering Them All,’ officially opened at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum on Monday. It will stay in Columbus through September 1 before returning to New York City.
The NVMM partnered with non-profit HONOR365 and STRIVE to make the exhibit possible. As part of the exhibit, visitors will be able to view a replica model of the World Trade Center Plaza, created by an artist from The Netherlands who is also currently training to become a firefighter.
According to the NVMM, the purpose of the exhibit is in part to lift veterans and first responders up by providing employment, education, housing and health care opportunities.
