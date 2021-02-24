Working moms urge parents to not feel shame, guilt for work and family life balance

To the people of Columbus Elizabeth Brown is the City Council President Pro Tempore. Brown, though, is first and foremost a mother.

“We’re living, breathing 24 hours a day,” she said. “We have responsibilities and, if anything, the pandemic has shown just how hard it is to balance.”

She’s Columbus City Council’s President Pro Tempore second.

The working mom is nothing new. It’s just highlighted during COVID. More so for Brown whose 2-month-old daughter, Maribell has been known to make an appearance during mom’s business hours.

During Monday night’s online City Council meeting Brown could be seen many times trying to quiet her stirring infant. A couple of times she’s seen standing, rocking and bouncing her baby trying to calm her. All the while Brown continued to conduct city business.

“I’m the budget chair so I was moderating that portion of the meeting and my baby was not particularly pleased with me, so I was having to bounce through the whole thing,” she said.

At the conclusion of her portion of the meeting, Brown thanked those who were watching for bearing with her.

“Thank you Council President for dealing with my circumstances,” she said. “[My daughter] was very crabby when everyone else was talking and the moving was the only way I could get through that.”

We bring this up not to call Brown out or to make fun. We bring it up to say “It’s OK.”

“Yeah, it’s been really hard I’ll just be completely honest,” Eryn Gilson said.

Gilson knows it’s OK. She’s a mother-of-four. She started 614.mom, a page on Instagram to show a holistic approach to motherhood and the idea of being both a worker and a mom. During the pandemic, though, she says it’s an added weight to parents.

“Every decision that I make as a mom just feels heavy,” she said.

She says it’s not easy for parents juggling home life, family life, school life and work-life while struggling to make it all work.

Monday she posted a picture to her page that, at the surface, represented many feelings from hope and shame to exhaustion and resiliency. She posted the picture to show both the victory and defeat that parents feel. More than anything she says it was a plea for parents to remember what truly matters.

“I think we have to remember that our lives outside of work are more important than our lives inside of work,” Gilson said.

Remembering it’s not one or the other.

“If I’m going to show up, I’m going to show up with [my daughter],” Brown said about Maribell.

“We all have to, I think, get comfortable that if we’re going to be here and be present and we have something of value to add…our family comes with it.”