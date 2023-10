According to the Columbus Division of Fire, first responders were called Jaeger and Kossuth streets for a report of an injury around 10:50 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A construction worker died after an injury at a construction site in German Village on Wednesday.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, first responders were called to Jaeger and East Kossuth streets for a report of an injury around 10:50 a.m.

The worker was taken to Grant Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

Officials have not released any details what led up to the worker's death.