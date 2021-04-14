When the two-day event kicks off August 28, festival goers can expect 28 acts, vendors and food.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wonderbus Music and Arts Festival is returning to Columbus, the Elevation Group has announced.

It will be held in August on the CAS lawn, located at 2540 Olentangy River Road.

When the two-day event kicks off August 28, festival goers can expect 28 acts, vendors and food.

The Elevation Group President, Denny Young, said they plan to hold this event safely with COVID-19 precautions in mind, as they plan to continue following CDC guidelines.

“In 2020, we had scheduled to announce the Wonderbus lineup on March 16, but of course, five days prior to that everything in the world shut down so we were never able to announce last year. This year being able to announce was exhilarating, it was a phenomenal feeling,” Young said.

This year, they are partnering with Germ-X, and will be providing each person that walks in with free hand sanitizer, Young said. The festival team will be deep cleaning the site every night.

A limited amount of tickets will go on sale on April 15, but Young said, as the state continues to open, they plan to add more.

The Vice President of CAS, Michael Dennis, said the festival is not just to bring people together with music and food, it’s also for a good cause. He said they’re proud to work alongside Young and The Elevation Group once again.

“It’s also a music festival with a cause and that cause is mental health, proceeds from Wonderbus will benefit Dr. Phan and his fantastic team at the OSU Wexner Medical Center Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Department, so ultimately we’re going to improve people’s lives in the mental health space,” Dennis said.