Women plan to protest Roe v. Wade ruling on Fourth of July

While one 18-year-old Pickerington student is raising money to donate to Planned Parenthood, others will join a rally at the Ohio Statehouse.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — While man families will be celebrating the country's independence on the Fourth of July, thousands of women nationwide will be protesting for a right they say has been taken away.

“I don’t feel it’s right to be celebrating on a day of the independence, of a day built on liberty and justice for all when I have fewer liberties,” Summer McLain said.

McLain says she’s never attended an in-person protest, but the overturn of Roe v. Wade has forced her to take to the streets.

“I would rather protest on the Fourth of July than celebrate because if we’re the freest country in the world, half of us just got our rights stripped away,” said Linnea Rountre, another woman protesting this July Fourth.

They are among hundreds who have already committed to attend a rally at the Ohio Statehouse on Monday.

“People are being forced out of their homes to protest,” Rountree says

But not everyone is marching in their streets to show their support for women’s rights. Kayla Godwin, 18, said she started using her jewelry business, Kayla Rae Co, to raise money for Planned Parenthood.

“I thought of making these rings that say ‘my body my choice and donating the proceeds to planned parenthood,” Godwin said.

Godwin has already raised over $800 in just a few days and says she’s received nothing but support, from her family and beyond.

“My big mission is also to raise girls that they have their voice no matter what their views are. I’m just very proud of her and everything she’s doing,” said Elisa Godwin, Kayla’s mother.

The Godwins will be celebrating Independence Day by supporting two causes.

Elisa will be wearing red, white and blue to honor her father who fought in the navy, and Kayla will be wearing pink to represent women’s rights. Elisa says both of them will be standing side-by-side