Woman's life saved after first responders, Ohio Agriculture employees administer CPR, AED

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — In a special ceremony on Thursday, Ohio Department of Agriculture employees and West Licking Joint Fire District firefighters and paramedics were recognized for saving the life of a woman.

Rene Smith, a lab scientist at the Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, says she can’t thank everyone enough after her colleagues were quick to respond when she passed out at work. Seven people around her were able to perform CPR and administer an automated external defibrillator thanks to training they received a few months prior.

Smith said the morning of March 16 she thought she was having heartburn and ended up running a little late to work. One of her coworkers even texted to ask if she was OK.

Once she got to work, she told her coworkers she had really bad heartburn but felt fine. She went about her day, doing work, going to a late lunch and coming back in.

It was then that she passed out in front of coworkers.

She said she remembers waking up in an ambulance and then again 24 hours later in the hospital.

While Smith was passed out, her coworkers performed CPR on her and started using the automated external defibrillator while someone called 911 and waited outside to show them in.

Smith credits them and the first responders for saving her life.

Employees at the ODA were trained on CPR and AEDs back in January by West Licking Joint Fire District Fire Chief Fred Hughes.

Hughes was at the ceremony Thursday and said ODA employees did four classes over two days.

“We had really good attendance. These are all people who were interested in it in the beginning,” Hughes said. “…Witnessing and understanding what’s going on – seeing the emergency, realizing it’s an emergency and realizing that time is of the essence is really the big thing."

Smith has only been at her current work for seven months and said it already feels like family — even more now. She recommends that everyone take a class.

“Get the training so you know and can help anybody,” Smith said.