Woman's body found in connection to Amber Alert issued in Ohio for 2-year-old

An Amber Alert was later issued for the 2-year-old boy who authorities believed may have been in Ohio.

A New Jersey man is accused of kidnapping his 2-year-old son that led to an Amber Alert being issued in Ohio and claims he killed a woman whose body was found in a wooded area in Tennessee.

Authorities said 27-year-old Tyler Rios, of Highland Park, New Jersey, is charged with first-degree kidnapping and additional criminal charges are pending.

Investigators say Sebastion Rios, 2, did not show up for daycare Friday and Yasmine Uyar, 24, of Rahway, New Jersey, did not show up for work.

Police performed a welfare check at Uyar’s home, but no one was home.

An Amber Alert was later issued for the 2-year-old boy who authorities believed may have been in Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 10TV Sebastian was found safe with Tyler Saturday morning in Tennessee.

According to authorities, Tyler told family members that he killed Uyaf and that her body was in the trunk of his vehicle. Investigators later found Uyaf in a wooded area nearby.