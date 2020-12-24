Police: Woman, young child injured in Newark hit-and-run crash

Police said the woman and child were hit on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the woman and child were hit by a black, 4-door car on Londondale Parkway, just west of Country Club Drive around 3 p.m.

Licking County 911 dispatchers said the woman was flown to Grant Medical Center and the child was flown to Nationwide Children's Hospital.

Police said the car's windshield wipers are stuck in the upward position and the driver is a man with buzzed hair and a full beard.