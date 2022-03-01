Woman thanks Pickerington gym for helping keep New Year's resolutions

Keeping the New Year's resolutions we made to ourselves can be difficult. Mary Weber found a gym in Pickerington in late 2020 that helped her keep her resolution.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Why is it so difficult to keep a promise to ourselves?

At Next Level Fitness and Training in Pickerington, owner Trisha Justice said her number one priority is helping you fall in love with movement.

“And, unfortunately, that doesn’t always happen,” she said.

She sees it every year; an uptick in memberships that lasts the better part of January then, by March, it’s business as usual with the overwhelming majority of New Year’s resolution goers going away.

It’s a struggle she knows.

“I did it,” she said. “I’m what’s called a ‘Yo-Yo-er’. I did it for 10 years.”

Then, seven years ago, something clicked and she found activities she enjoyed while helping her to get healthy. Still, she gets why so many people don’t stick to their resolutions.

“If they’re not seeing the progress then, to them, it seems to be a waste of time,” she said.

It’s difficult to see progress after a few sessions, but imagine being a year removed and looking at who you were then and who you are now. It’s exactly where Mary Weber never thought she’d be.

“You walk into the gym [and] you see all this equipment…you don’t even know where to start,” Weber said.

On the last day of 2020, Weber said she made a resolution to work on her mental health. She said a friend asked her to tag along in a spin class.

“I didn’t have super high expectations but I had no idea that a year from now I would be coming here five, six, seven times a week,” she said.

She credits the group fitness classes at Next Level Fitness and the instructors for helping her to stay motivated and staying in the best shape of her life.

Justice said that motivation is up for grabs for anyone if they only dare to try something new and find what they enjoy.

“If you continue to dread it every time you walk in the door…it’s not going to last,” Justice said.