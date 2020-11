The crash happened early Monday morning between Alum Creek Drive and U.S. Route 33.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on I-70 in Columbus early Monday morning.

Police said the woman crashed on I-70 east between Alum Creek Drive and U.S. Route 33 around 12:20 a.m.

She lost control of her car and hit the concrete wall diving the eastbound and westbound lanes, police said.

She was taken to Grant Medical Center.