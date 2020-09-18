Woman stabbed in critical condition; man charged with attempted murder in Newark

Newark police were called just before 5 a.m. to an apartment complex on a report of a stabbing on North 10th Street.

NEWARK, Ohio — A Newark man is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing a woman with children home Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman who was stabbed multiple times. She was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

There were several children inside the residence. None of them were harmed, according to police.

Around 3 p.m., detectives located a suspect later identified as 21-year-old Harley Morgan. He was taken into custody without incident.

Morgan was interviewed by detectives and taken to the Licking County Justice Center. He was charged with Attempted Murder and the judge set his bond at $1 million.