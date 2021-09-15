Woman spotted giving Nazi salute during Worthington school board meeting

During Monday's school board meeting, one Worthington parent videotaped a woman giving a Nazi salute.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — Worthington's school board meeting had to end early Monday because some people weren't wearing masks. But one woman told us it went even further than that when a woman and a man were spotted giving Nazi salute symbols.

Marcia Edwards, a mother who was at the school board meeting, recorded the gestures.

"It's not how you act in a community. It's all about kindness and respect and that was nothing even close,” said Edwards.

She describes the salute as a shameful act.

“They made the Nazi salute. It's horrible. There's no reason for anyone to make that gesture, I mean, to me it just spells hate,” Edwards said.

Edwards noted how tense the room was even before the meeting started.

Several people didn't have on masks and were being disruptive.

"Something in me was like this is going wrong and you should start recording,” Edwards said.

The Worthington School Board took a recess because people refused to wear a mask

Worthington schools requires everyone to wear a mask inside its facilities.

The school board did address the hand gestures that were made in the meeting. They sent a newsletter to parents and posted that same newsletter on its website:

"We, as a community, may differ in our opinions. However, there is no compromise on our expectations that as a community, we will be civil, respectful and not hateful in our behaviors toward one another.

What we witnessed at the 9/13 Board Meeting was unacceptable and not representative of our inclusive community that is Worthington. Any Nazi symbolism belittles the horror and the atrocities faced by the Jewish community during the Holocaust. It also minimizes the 6 million Jewish lives murdered as well as the 5 million others who were killed by the Nazis. Any Nazi symbolism has no place in our community, in our schools, or in our school board meetings.

In Worthington, we support, affirm and celebrate our diverse community."

Edwards echoes the board's statement.

“Hate stems from people just having their own ideas of things. People are not willing to look outside of their world or their culture,” Edwards said.