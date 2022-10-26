Police: Woman shot in the chest while driving in northeast Columbus; 2 kids in back seat unharmed

The victim said she heard the gunshot before the bullet came through her front windshield and struck her in the chest.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman says she was shot while driving with her two children through northeast Columbus Tuesday night.

The Columbus Division of Police were called to OSU East Hospital around 11:30 p.m. regarding a walk-in shooting victim.

The victim told police she was driving on East 17th Avenue between Joyce Avenue and Cleveland Avenue when she heard a single gunshot.

She said the bullet came through her front windshield and struck her in the chest. Her two children were in the back seat but were not injured.

Police said a ShotSpotter alert showed the incident occurred in the area of East 16th Avenue and Isabel Avenue.