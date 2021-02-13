Woman shot in northeast Columbus; BCI investigating

Police said it is unclear if the woman was shot during an altercation or a responding police officer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was hurt Saturday morning in a shooting in northeast Columbus and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating.

Columbus police said officers on a uniformed special duty assignment at a restaurant and lounge in the 6800 block of Flags Center Drive, near I-270 and Cleveland Avenue.

At around 1:25 a.m., they heard an altercation and shots fired in the parking lot so they went outside.

Police said one officer fired their gun during the investigation of the altercation and additional officers were called to the scene.

A woman was found with a gunshot wound but police said it is still unclear if the gunshot wound was from the original altercation or the officer.

The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Columbus police Sgt. James Fuqua said there is no body camera footage of the incident because the officers were on special duty and did not have them on.

According to the website for the City of Columbus, "Special Duty refers to the hiring of an off-duty police officer(s) for security, traffic control, or escorts within the City of Columbus."

Fuqua said there is body camera footage from other responding officers which is being reviewed by BCI.

Columbus police say no officers were hurt.