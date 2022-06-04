Woman shot in arm while inside her east Columbus apartment

Police found multiple shell casings in a parking lot in front of her apartment building.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was hurt in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in east Columbus.

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Old Livingston Avenue just after 12 a.m., according to police.

The victim was sitting at a table inside her apartment when she heard several gunshots outside. Two of the shots entered her apartment, and one of them hit her left arm.

The victim was taken to a hospital, and she is expected to survive her injuries.

Police found multiple shell casings in a parking lot in front of her apartment building.