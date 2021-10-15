Woman seriously hurt after being shot by neighbor multiple times in east Columbus

Police said the person was found shot on Keystone Drive Friday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is charged for allegedly shooting at his neighbor in the city's east side Friday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Keystone Drive after 10:30 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene, officers found a woman who was shot multiple times in her legs.

The woman told police that she had gotten home and exited her vehicle. When she was approaching her front door, that was when 46-year-old Ernest Pierce fired several shots at her legs.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is now in serious condition, according to police.