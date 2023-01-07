1 stable, 1 in custody following west Columbus shooting

Officers were called to the 400 block of West State Street around 11:06 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was injured after a shooting in west Columbus late Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman shot in the head and leg.

The woman was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in serious condition but is now stable.

Police said one suspect was taken into custody. Detectives stayed on the scene to interview potential witnesses.