Woman sentenced to life in prison for rape of 8-year-old in Athens County

Cassie Hanning was sentenced after pleading guilty to 43 charges.

ATHENS, Ohio — A woman was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility for parole in a decade for the rape of an 8-year-old in Athens County.

Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said Cassie Hanning, 29, helped Joshua Weaver, 40, sexually abuse the child multiple times from February to April of this year.

Hanning was sentenced to life in prison on one count of rape with the possibility of parole after she serves at least 10 years. The rest of her sentences will be served concurrently.

If she is released, she must register as a Tier III sex offender.

Blackburn said he would oppose any release of Hanning or Weaver.

Hanning pleaded guilty to 43 charges on Wednesday including rape, pandering sexually-oriented material endangering children and gross sexual imposition.

Weaver was convicted on 44 similar charges in August.