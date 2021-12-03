Ohio woman says she waited 95 minutes on phone to get answers about unemployment check

Debbie Casto says her savings are depleted and may end up foreclosing on her home.

Debbie Casto says she was laid off from her job in November and thought it would take a few weeks to get her unemployment payments.

It’s been four months, and she says her savings are depleted.

“I'm just about out of money, and I keep calling and I'm probably going to end up going into foreclosure,” Casto said.

Casto works part-time as an adjunct professor at Kent State University which she says brings in some money, but not enough.

She says every time she calls the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to get answers about her unemployment status she keeps getting put on hold. One time she says she waited for 95 minutes.

“The lady said 'don't feel bad, my mother has been waiting longer than you have.' I’m thinking 'lady that doesn't make me feel any better.' It's absolutely ridiculous,” Casto said.

ODJFS, like many unemployment agencies across the country, are dealing with a high volume of fraudulent claims which it says are delaying checks for about two weeks.

On Wednesday, the department reported it will spend more than $12 million to fix issues relating to unemployment fraud and customer service.

The state will pay $2.1 million to IBM, $8.6 million over six years to Experian and $2 million to LexisNexis.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Labor announced it will expand the number of groups who qualify for unemployment.

They include:

Those previously receiving traditional unemployment benefits who refuse to return to work or refuse an offer of work because the workplace is not in compliance with local, state, or national health and safety standards directly related to COVID-19.

Those who provide services to an educational institution or educational service agency and are fully or partially unemployed as a direct result of COVID-19.

Those who are laid off or had their work hours reduced as a direct result of COVID-19

Casto says that doesn’t help her as she has yet to receive her first check.