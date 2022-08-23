Sheriff: Woman said 'I won't hurt you' as she tries to kidnap 7-year-old in Scioto County

The 7-year-old and 10-year-old siblings were walking home from Sunset Lanes when they were approached by the suspect.

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — A woman has been arrested after attempting to kidnap a 7-year-old boy who was walking home from a bowling alley in Portsmouth with his 10-year-old sibling on Sunday.

Rachael Anne Enriquez, 52, from New Boston, was arrested and has been charged with one count of kidnapping and probation violation following an incident in Portsmouth involving two juveniles.

According to detectives, the 7- and 10-year-old were approached by Enriquez while walking home from Sunset Lanes. The older child was holding the hand of the 7-year-old hand when they saw the adult female bend over trying to get their attention.

Enriquez grabbed the arm of the 7-year-old and tried to walk away with him, saying “I won’t hurt you.” The older child was still holding the 7-year-old’s arm and began pulling to get him free.

After breaking free, the two children ran back to the bowling alley to get help.

Portsmouth police apprehended the suspect when she was walking away from the scene.

Enriquez is being held in the Scioto County Jail without bond. She appeared in the Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday.

Sheriff Throughman said that this investigation is ongoing and could result in additional charges being presented to Scioto County Grand Jury later.