Woman in critical condition after being rescued from water near Trapper John's in Grove City

GROVE CITY, Ohio — A woman was hospitalized after she was pulled from water Tuesday afternoon in Grove City.

The Pleasant Township Fire Department says a call was received around 4:15 p.m. about someone needing to be pulled from water near the Trapper John's Canoe Livery located at 7141 London Groveport Road.

The woman was in a boat that overturned, according to officials.

When emergency workers arrived, officials say the woman was already out of the water.

She was given CPR at the scene and was taken to Mount Carmel Grove City Hospital in critical condition.