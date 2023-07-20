Police: Woman reports sexual assault on Greyhound bus traveling from Cincinnati to Columbus

The bus station has only been on Wilson Road for a couple of weeks, yet police said they have responded to 14 incidents.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police are investigating yet another incident at the new Greyhound bus station on the city's west side.

According to police, on Thursday morning a woman claimed she was sexually assaulted on a bus from Cincinnati to Columbus.

Neighbors said it's another reason why this station should not be in a residential neighborhood.



“I don't have the words. The very day that this thing opened, I came down my driveway with my toddler, like we do every day. He said, 'daddy, daddy, police car.' Sure enough, right there. Later that night there was an armed robbery across the street,” said neighbor Zachary Whitt.



Whitt said he has major safety concerns about his new neighbor.



“It's more than just the crime. It is going to follow them. Why they put it in a residential area of town, that's a legitimate question, I think."



So does Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

In a letter earlier this week to the operator, Ginther wrote in part, "The permits and approvals issued to you by the Columbus Department of Building and Zoning Services (BZS) were applied for and granted under false pretense. Details of the scope and scale of operations were misrepresented. You have also began operating even though work associated with your permits has not been completed and approved."



Ginther continued on to say the company must take immediate action to address safety concerns.

