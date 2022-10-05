x
Police: Missing 45-year-old woman last seen near Ohio State campus

Heather Broshar, 45, was last seen near The Ohio State University's campus wearing a dark green camo shirt with pink trim and brown pants.
Credit: Columbus Division of Police

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 45-year-old woman has been reported missing near The Ohio State University's campus in Columbus.

Heather Broshar was last seen near Kenny Road and Woody Hayes Drive wearing a dark green camo shirt with pink trim and brown pants, according to the Columbus Division of Police. She was reported missing on Oct. 5.

Broshar is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2358.

