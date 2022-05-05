Woman remembers 54-year-old runner fatally struck by vehicle in Dublin

On Wednesday, Jason Zarate was running alone on Avery Road when he was fatally struck by a vehicle. His friend said he was about 200 yards from his house.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Erin Arnett is a runner and was one of Jason Zarate’s closest friends.

She describes their friendship to be “the fairly odd couple,” with Arnett being shorter and Zarate being taller.

But in turn, Arnett was faster and Zarate was slower.

“He was the ‘back of the pack’ guy. He made sure the back of the pack was a good place to be. He never made you feel bad that you were in the front of the pack, and he was so pleasantly surprised and honored when you would run with him” she said.

According to Arnett, Zarate took up running to change his life. When the two met, Arnett said Zarate was overweight and a smoker.

Running helped him quit smoking and lose 120 pounds in a matter of years.

“His life did not hand him the best circumstances and Jason found a way to better his life through running,” Arnett said.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

The 54-year-old was not married and had no children, but he found something special in running.

“He made a family through running. It was part of his identity. I’m so grateful that I was a part of his journey,” Arnett said.